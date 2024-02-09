Etihad to sponsor CSK in IPL 2024

CHENNAI: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, was unveiled as the Chennai Super Kings’ new sponsor in a special ceremony held in the city on Thursday.

Welcomed by 2,000 enthusiastic fans, the ‘unveiling event’ was held at Kalaivanar Arangam, in the presence of team officials and Chennai Super Kings’ players, who joined the Etihad cabin crew onstage wearing their new jersey’s proudly displaying the airline’s logo.

As part of this partnership, Etihad aims to elevate the fan experience by engaging in exciting activities, promotions, and unique initiatives throughout the upcoming season.

Fans can expect a thrilling journey with Etihad as they support the Chennai Super Kings in their quest for victory.

The Etihad partnership will come to life across Chennai Super Kings’ events and platforms, with Etihad showcased on the back of the Chennai Super Kings’ jersey, through engaging activations and fan activities at events and matches, as well as offering exclusive deals to Chennai Super Kings’ fans.