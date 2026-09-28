Esha’s silver follows mother’s timely rebuke

The 21-year-old, who won four medals in the previous edition, endured a nerve-wracking contest that tested her physical and mental resilience.

"I had a lot of pressure… I am not going to lie. I also had trouble sleeping. I think a conversation with my mom really changed things. Last night, I had a call with her and she started kind of yelling at me, basically asking why I was taking so much stress," Esha said

"She reminded me to just enjoy it. Not everybody gets this opportunity. I think I needed that scolding. I was looking for sympathy and got a lecture. She basically told me to shut up and sleep."

The advice appeared to pay off as Esha showed remarkable resilience in a marathon final, repeatedly fighting her way back to stay in contention despite coming perilously close to elimination.

Having taken the lead early, she struggled to find the rhythm she wanted as the contest wore on, but refused to let the mounting pressure unsettle her.

"I am very aware that when you are playing, it is a very distracting thought that you could go out any second. I was leading in the beginning, but things were not working out the way I wanted them to. I still kept my focus… still knew I could do it and fought till the last. I tried my best," she said.