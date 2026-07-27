Esha strikes gold, Manu claims bronze in women's 25m pistol at ISSF World Cup

The 21-year-old Esha produced a commanding display in the final, registering 40 hits to seal the gold medal, while Paris 2024 double Olympic-medallist Manu fought through a tense, highly-competitive field, winning a crucial shoot-off before finishing with 28 hits to secure bronze.

The Indian squad set the bench-mark early in the qualification round.

Manu topped the qualifying standings with an outstanding score of 586-20x, closely followed by Esha in second place with 585-18x to comfortably advance to the eight-shooter final.