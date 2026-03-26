Esakkimuthu scalps maiden fifer

CHENNAI: Nelson SC’s medium pacer A Esakkimuthu took his maiden five-wicket haul in the TNCA First Division League here on Wednesday against Alwarpet in the seventh round.
After bowling out Alwarpet for 353, Nelson was set a target of 323 in a minimum of 74 overs. Nelson, however, could manage only 232 for seven with Shivam Singh scoring 84. Alwarpet’s left-arm spinner P Vidyuth took four for 102, finishing with a match haul of 10 for 156. By virtue of taking first innings lead, Nelson secured five points to Alwarpet’s one.
BRIEF SCORES: Globe Trotters 151 & 250/9 in 95 overs (D Santhosh Kumar 53, V Shavin 75*, Bhargav Bhatt 3/48) vs MRC ‘A’ 429/8 decl. Points: MRC ‘A’ 5 (29); Trotters 1 (24); Alwarpet 136 & 353 in 89.1 overs (Tushar Raheja 147, Manav Parakh 95, A Esakkimuthu 5/46, Sachin Rathi 4/48) drew with Nelson 167 & 232/7 in 76.4 overs (Shivam Singh 84, P Vidyuth 4/102). Nelson 5 (26); Alwarpet 1 (16); Jolly Rovers 478 drew with Sea Hawks 331 in 115.2 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 56, Maan K Bafna 69, N Selvakumaran 48, S Lakshay Jain 4/82, Siddharth Desai 4/74). Rovers 5 (21); Sea Hawks 1 (23); Singam Puli 223 & 209/9 decl. in 83 overs (Ch Jitendra Kumar 55, P Vignesh 5/62) drew with Vijay 118. Singam Puli 5 (23); Vijay 1 (17); Young Stars 584/7 decl. drew with Grand Slam 384/3 in 140 overs (Akshay Sarangdhar 92, Vignesh S Iyer 156*, RK Jayant 63*). Young Stars 2 (22); Grand Slam 2 (20)