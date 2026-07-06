Erling Haaland scores twice to beat Brazil, send Norway into World Cup quarterfinals for 1st time

Haaland, after being a nonfactor for much of the afternoon and having limited touches, turned it on when it mattered most, getting the right side of his head on the ball after a perfect setup by Andreas Schjelderup, who entered at halftime. Schjelderup jumped on Haaland's back to celebrate the 6-foot-5 striker scoring his sixth goal at the World Cup and did so again after assisting on his seventh, tying Lionel Messi for the most in the tournament.

Neymar scoring on a penalty kick late in stoppage time, changing only the final score.

Brazil goes home having massively underachieved expectations set pretty much at win or bust for the five-time World Cup champions. The global powerhouse had its streak of quarterfinal appearances at the tournament end at eight, losing before that stage for the first time since 1990.