Era of randomly scheduling bilaterals over, re-invention needed in Tests and ODIs: ICC CEO

'If you are not growing, you are dying'

Gupta, a former head of sports at JioStar, said cricket can learn from marquee events in other sports -- such as the Wimbledon in tennis and The Masters in golf -- to engage with fans across age groups.

"Our ambition has to be growth; our ambition should never be to maintain the status quo. Because in this world, where population is growing, attention is getting disaggregated and affiliation is hard to sustain, if you're not growing, you're dying," he warned.

"There is obviously value in high-quality Test cricket. There is prestige, legacy and a sense of heritage associated with it, but if prestige, legacy and heritage are not made relevant and amplified, then the product can become burdensome.

"Wimbledon and The Masters are examples of prestige events looking at ways to reinvent themselves and remain relevant by using their premium status to their advantage," he said.

Gupta said Test cricket needs to be served in a manner that is appealing to the new-age audience.

"We have to focus on the experience of Test cricket and ensure that fans engaging with it are being served a viable and appealing product," he said.

Gupta acknowledged that Test cricket remains a high-value product and the World Test Championship has been successful in adding more meaning and context to the longest format.

However, he also noted that the prestige associated with Tests and the format's commercial viability should be viewed from the same lens.