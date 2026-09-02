EPL clubs spend USD 4.7B in transfer window as Enzo signing caps USD 600M City spree

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez became one of the most expensive players in soccer history by completing a marquee move to City from Premier League rival Chelsea for 125 million pounds (USD 169 million) in the final hours of the window that closed across Europe on Tuesday.

City's spending alone on new players this summer — its first in the post-Pep Guardiola era — soared past USD 600 million, a record splurge by a club in a single transfer window.

With the expenditure of Chelsea and Tottenham also well over USD 400 million, England's top-flight clubs showed they're in a league of their own when it comes to financial might.

That's mainly down to the competition's huge domestic and international broadcasting deals, which dwarf those of its less-watched European rivals, but also because of a recent tweak to Premier League's financial rules that now allows clubs with the biggest revenues and turnover — like City and others who regularly benefit from Champions League largesse — to have greater spending power in the transfer market.

Deadline day passed with the combined spending of top-flight clubs in Spain, Italy, Germany and France — Europe's other so-called "Big Five" leagues — coming to USD 3.8 billion, according to figures on soccer industry website Transfermarkt. That's far less than that of the Premier League's 20 teams.

The previous highest spend by English teams in one window was 3.14 billion pounds ($4.25 billion) in 2025.