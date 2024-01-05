"Enough time to play deciding Test in Cape Town": Pietersen after India beat SA in two days

NEW DELHI: Following India's win over South Africa in the second Test that lasted for just 1.5 days, former England batter Kevin Pietersen poked fun at the match's duration, saying that there is enough time to play a series decider at Cape Town in order to have a true winner in this series.

Bumrah's second-inning six-wicket haul made all the difference as, despite Aiden Markram's ton, South Africa could set only 79 for India to wrap up this Test in around 1.5 days, which India chased down successfully.

Following the win, Pietersen suggested that a series decider could still be played.

The series has met a lot of criticism from cricket fans and former players for not featuring enough matches.

"There's enough time to play the 3rd and deciding Test match to start tomorrow in Cape Town. There'll absolutely be a result in the series and the players won't miss their scheduled flights home," tweeted Pietersen.

The second Test saw India walking away victorious with a seven-wicket victory within around 1.5 days. A total of 642 deliveries were bowled in both innings, making it the shortest Test match in history in terms of balls bowled.

Before this red ball affair, the Australia and South Africa Test in 1932 in Melbourne was the shortest Test in terms of balls bowled. A total of 656 deliveries were bowled which saw the hosts emerge victorious by an innings and 72 runs.

West Indies clash against England in 1935 in Bridgetown was completed in 672 balls which saw the Caribbean side emerging triumphant by an innings and 161 runs.

Coming to the match, South Africa elected to bat first and was bundled out for just 55 in 23.2 overs, with Kyle Verreynne (15) and David Bedingham (12) being the sole players to touch double digits.

Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell of 6/15 destroyed Proteas' top and middle order, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) and Mukesh Kumar (0/2) also took wickets.

In their first innings, India was 153/4 at one point, with solid scores coming from Virat Kohli (46 in 59 balls, with six fours and a six), Rohit Sharma (39 in 50 balls, with seven fours) and Shubman Gill (36 in 55 balls, with five fours), but a Lungi Ngidi three-wicket over sunk India to 153 all out in 34.5 overs.

Ngidi (3/30), Kagiso Rabada (3/38) and Nandre Burger (3/42) took three wickets each for SA.

Later in their second innings, SA ended day one at 62/3, with Aiden Markram (36*) doing the bulk of the scoring. Skipper Dean Elgar managed 12 runs in his final Test innings. Mukesh got two while Bumrah got one wicket. On the next day, though Markram scored a fighting century, a knock of 106 in 103 balls with 17 fours and two sixes, the six-wicket haul by Bumrah (6/61) bundled out SA for 176 in 36.5 overs, setting India just 79 runs to win.

Mukesh Kumar took two wickets while Prasidh Krishna and Siraj got one.

With the help of knocks from openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (28) and skipper Rohit Sharma (16*), India chased down the total with seven wickets in hand in 12 overs.

Siraj won the 'Player of the Match' award and both sides shared the trophy with the scoreline at 1-1.