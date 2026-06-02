English conditions no longer alien, India favorites to win women's T20 WC: Anjum Chopra

"It's very good that she (Yastika) is scoring runs and she scored in the first T20. Though she missed out on a long innings in the second. But what it also does is that it's not about just balancing out Jemmy and Harman and Yastika.

"I think Indian team will probably need to be a little more open about flexibility in the batting order," she noted.

"I am not saying that they will not be because right now, it's just a series against England. But in less than a couple of weeks they will play their first World Cup game, I feel there needs to be a little more adaptability to the flexibility."