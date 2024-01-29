England's top performers against India in Hyderabad Test

HYDERABAD: Ollie Pope's blitzkrieg and debutant Tom Hartley's spin inspired England to a 28-run victory in the opening Test against India on Sunday. Some players played exceptionally in the first Test games that were played. Here are the top performers of the match.
Tom Hartley
England's debutant spinner Tom Hartley spun India's batters out, bagging an impressive figure of 7/62 and concluding the Test with a total of 9/193. Hartley's 7/62 may have caught the Indians off guard. So much for Hartley's demolition; India's batters failed to demonstrate purpose. He had a clear approach in the second innings after struggling with 2/131 in the first. He dismissed India's top order, which included Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill.
Ben Stokes
In their first innings, captain Stokes led his side on the front foot as he played a crucial knock of 70 runs guiding his team to a total of 246.
Joe Root
Root was the pick of the English bowlers in the first innings, scalping four wickets while giving away 79 runs in 29 overs.
Ollie Pope
Ollie Pope’s knock of 196 was a game-changer for England. Pope had the appropriate approach against the Indian spinners. He mastered both sweeps and reverse sweeps. Pope's knock on the third day of the Test had the potential to cost the opposition the game. And the result was just that.
Ben Duckett
Ben Duckett was consistent with his performance throughout England's innings. In the first innings, he made 35 and in the second he played a crucial knock of 47 runs.