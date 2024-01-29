England's top performers against India in Hyderabad Test

Tom Hartley

England's debutant spinner Tom Hartley spun India's batters out, bagging an impressive figure of 7/62 and concluding the Test with a total of 9/193. Hartley's 7/62 may have caught the Indians off guard. So much for Hartley's demolition; India's batters failed to demonstrate purpose. He had a clear approach in the second innings after struggling with 2/131 in the first. He dismissed India's top order, which included Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill.