England's pace quartet fires again as Robinson-Archer combo seals series win over Pakistan

It's a pace attack that is exciting England supporters, who have fingers crossed the four quicks can stick together for the home Ashes series against Australia in less than 10 months.

But that's a long time for any player and the foursome has yet to be truly tested. Pakistan has underwhelmed and was struggling before it undertook its first tour of England in six years. The loss at Lord's was its 10th in its last 11 away tests. The third and last test starts on Sept. 9 at Edgbaston.

Ironically, the retirement of former captain and allrounder Ben Stokes brought the four seamers together in the first post-Bazball series for England.

New captain Joe Root said after they won the first test at Leeds by an innings that the four “do not know how good they can be.” At Lord's, Root admitted he's still trying to figure it out, too.