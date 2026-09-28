England's Matt Fitzpatrick eases to French Open win for 4th title of the year

The Englishman shot a 1-under 70 in the final round and was 20 under for the tournament, outclassing the chasing pack led by Spaniard Ángel Hidalgo (67), who finished three strokes back.

“Obviously delighted to get it over the line, it was definitely a battle today," Fitzpatrick said. "Didn't have my best stuff for the first 12 holes, there's a lot of patience but coming down the stretch today, to hit the shots that I did and make the putts I did was special.”

The win capped a special few weeks for Fitzpatrick who, with his wife Katherine, recently welcomed their first child.

“Yeah, absolutely,” he said. “I can't wait to get home and see them.”