England’s ‘Bazball’ faces Aussie examination

LONDON: England’s barnstorming version of Test cricket has shredded the textbook of the sport’s longest format but the so-called ‘Bazball’ will face its biggest examination yet as it seeks to regain the Ashes against world champion Australia starting Friday.





Conventional cricketing wisdom has been turned upside down by England Test coach Brendon ‘Baz’ McCullum and captain Ben Stokes in a scintillating run of 11 victories from 13 matches.

Scoring at a stunning rate of almost five runs an over under McCullum, England’s risk-takers have transformed the team’s fortunes after a run of only one win from 17 matches previously.

In the last 12 months, England bamboozled India, New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan. England made a first-day record 506 runs in 75 overs in the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. And against New Zealand at home last year, it made daunting fourth innings victory targets of 277, 299 and 297 look simple.

The big question, however, is whether England will play with the same approach against an Australia side possessing arguably the best pace attack in the world. Stokes and McCullum have given no hint at reeling it in, during the build-up to the eagerly-awaited series.

Whether Australia, which reclaimed the Ashes in 2018 with a 4-0 home win, retained it with a 2-2 draw in England in 2019 before another 4-0 home rout in 2021, tries to fight fire with fire in the five-Test series is another matter.