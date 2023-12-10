England seals series 2-0

MUMBAI: Indian batting looked clueless and out of depth to be dismissed for their third lowest total as England notched up a four-wicket win in the second women’s T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Saturday.

On a day uncapped Indian cricketers won fat pay-cheques in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction, Shafali Verma (0), Smriti Mandhana (10), skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (9), Deepti Sharma (0) cut a sorry figure as India was shot out for 80 in 16.2 overs. In reply, England cantered home in 11.2 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The final T20I is slated on Sunday.

In defence of a paltry 81, India had a horror start with a wayward Renuka Singh leaking eight runs in four wide deliveries.

Sophia Dunkley then took the attack on inexperienced Bengal seamer Titas Sadhu with two boundaries as England raced to 17 runs in first two overs.

Renuka returned to take two wickets -- Sophia (9) and Danni Wyatt (0) -- but with no scoreboard pressure Alice Capsey (25; 21b) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (16; 13b) seized the momentum with their counter-attacking display to take them past 50-run mark inside seven overs.

BRIEF SCORES: India 80 in 16.2 overs lost to England 82/6 in 11.2 overs