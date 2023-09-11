England salvages 1-1 draw against Ukraine in Euro qualifier

WROCLAW: England fought back to salvage a 1-1 draw in its Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Saturday to stay six points clear atop Group C after Kyle Walker scored from a sublime pass by Harry Kane for his first international goal.

England dominated possession but Ukraine opened the scoring against the run of play in the 26th minute through Oleksandr Zinchenko after Yukhym Konoplia cut back a pass from the right for the midfielder to sidefoot past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Ukraine has not played at home since Russia launched an invasion of the country in February 2022 — which Moscow calls a “special military operation” — and the crowd noise inside Tarczynski Arena in Poland was deafening at times.

The visitor levelled close to the break after skipper Kane gathered the ball in midfield and superbly picked out Walker who neatly controlled the ball and slotted home with a composed finish for his first England goal.

Gareth Southgate’s side played more directly after the restart and started creating more chances, including a Bukayo Saka shot that bounced off the bar.

England, which conceded just its second goal in qualifying, is top with 13 points from five games followed by Ukraine on seven from four. The draw against Ukraine marked the first time England had dropped points in the qualifying campaign.

Bardhi goal earns North Macedonia 1-1 draw with Italy.

North Macedonia’s Enis Bardhi’s stunning free kick cancelled out Ciro Immobile’s header to earn the host a 1-1 home draw against Italy in Group C, spoiling Luciano Spalletti’s debut as the Azzurri coach.

Italy dominated the game and Immobile netted with a cushioned header just after the break, following up after Nicollo Barella hit the bar from distance.

But midfielder Bardhi delighted the home crowd when he equalised with a free kick from just outside the box that flew into the top right corner in the 81st minute. Italy remains third in the group level on four points with fourth-placed North Macedonia although the Italians have only played three games to their opponents’ four.

Italy also has two games in hand of leader England, which has 13 points after rescuing a 1-1 draw against Ukraine, which is second with seven points from four matches. Italy next hosts Ukraine at the San Siro on Tuesday.

RESULTS: Ukraine 1 (Zinchenko 26) drew with England 1 (Walker 41); North Macedonia 1 (Bardhi 81) drew with Italy 1 (Immobile 47)