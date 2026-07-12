England ride on Buttler's ton to demolish India by 56 runs, complete 4-0 'clean sweep'

Buttler's sizzling 64-ball-131 and Brook's brutal 45-ball-95 not out took England to a virtually insurmountable 257 for 3 on a day when the Indian bowling unit was at its worst.

Buttler and Brook added a whopping 233 runs for the second wicket, a record partnership for any wicket in the history of T20Is.

The chase was out of question as India, despite their most impressive batting show during all seven T20Is in the UK, managed 201 for 8 in the end.

Ishan Kishan (56 off 35) and the universally panned Tilak Varma (53 off 25 balls) got some pressure free runs which counted for little, except beefing their personal statistics.

The win also effectively ended India's 1601 days of uninterrupted pole position in the ICC T20I team rankings.

This was also the sixth game that India lost under new captain Shreyas Iyer which has resulted in BCCI calling for a review of this shambolic show.