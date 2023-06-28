England opts for all-pace attack for second Test

LONDON: After a disappointing loss in the first Ashes Test in Birmingham, England is adamant about sticking with ‘Bazball’, in the second match beginning on Wednesday.



The conditions – grassy pitch at Lord’s and more cloud – are expected to be friendlier for the bowlers than the road at Edgbaston, but England will be taking the same no-fear approach.



“If anything, we need to double down on how we do it, completely back ourselves and make sure we get those one percenters right,” England batter Joe Root said.



On his part, head coach coach Brendon (Baz) McCullum said: “The way that we played [in the first match] validated our style. You are not always going to win and we understand that, but we want to keep getting up and throwing punches as a team.”



England has chosen an all-pace attack by recalling rookie Josh Tongue after Mark Wood and frontline spinner Moeen Ali were not considered fit enough. Tongue made his Test debut only this month – against Ireland on a slow pitch at Lord’s – and took 5/66 in the second innings of a 10-wicket win.



Root is set to be busier as his part-time off-breaks will give a rest to James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and Tongue. To no surprise, England has stayed with Jonny Bairstow, whose wicketkeeping errors kept Australia in the contest in the opener.



Australia skipper Pat Cummins said that the visitor would finalise the eleven only on Wednesday. The choice is the same as it was at Edgbaston – one pacer to leave out among Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Josh Hazlewood.

