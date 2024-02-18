England need 557 to win after India declare on 430-4

RAJKOT: India declared their second innings on 430-4 setting England a daunting victory target of 557 on day four of the third test in Rajkot on Sunday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 214 not out, his second successive test double hundred, while Shubman Gill (91) and Sarfaraz Khan (68 not out) made half-centuries.

The five-test series remains poised at 1-1.