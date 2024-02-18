Begin typing your search...
England need 557 to win after India declare on 430-4
Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 214 not out, his second successive test double hundred, while Shubman Gill (91) and Sarfaraz Khan (68 not out) made half-centuries.
RAJKOT: India declared their second innings on 430-4 setting England a daunting victory target of 557 on day four of the third test in Rajkot on Sunday.
The five-test series remains poised at 1-1.
