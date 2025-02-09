England name Tom Banton as Bethell's cover for third ODI against India

LONDON: England have called up Somerset batter Tom Banton as a cover for all-rounder Jacob Bethell for the third ODI against India, which will take place on Wednesday.

The match, taking place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, will be missed by Bethell, who sustained a left hamstring injury. He had featured in the first ODI at Nagpur.

The injury will be assessed further when the team arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Banton, who last played for England in an ODI in August 2020, has been in outstanding form in T20 franchise cricket. He is currently the leading run-scorer in the UAE International League T20 (ILT20) competition, where he has amassed 493 runs from 11 innings at an average of 54.77, including two centuries and three fifties, at a strike rate of 151.69. He is set to arrive in India tomorrow, as per a press release from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Banton has featured in six ODIs for England, having made 134 runs in five innings at an average of 26.80, with a half-century and best score of 58. In 14 ODIs, he has scored 327 runs at an average of 23.55, with a strike rate of 147.96, with two fifties. His best score is 73.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the second ODI of the three-match series at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium on Sunday.

With India 1-0 up in the series after a four-wicket win in the first ODI at Nagpur, England would be aiming to make a comeback in the series and set up an exciting decider.

For India, Virat Kohli comes back after recovery from a sore knee and Yashasvi Jaiswal sits out. Varun Chakravarthy is also set to make his ODI debut.

For England, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton come back into the playing XI.

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas lyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.