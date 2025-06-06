England Lions opt to field against India A in second unofficial Test

NEW DELHI: England Lions captain James Rew won the toss and opted to field against India A on the opening day of the second unofficial Test here on Friday.

India A made four changes to the XI that started in the first unofficial Test, bringing KL Rahul, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande and Khaleel Ahmed in place of Sarfaraz Khan, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Mukesh Kumar.

The visiting Indians are preparing to take on England in a five-match Test series beginning in Leeds from June 20.

Teams:

India A: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Anshul Kamboj, Tushar Deshpande, Khaleel Ahmed.

England Lions: Tom Haines, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, James Rew (c/wk), Max Holden, George Hill, Chris Woakes, Farhan Ahmed, Josh Tongue, Eddie Jack.