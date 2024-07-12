England legend Jimmy Anderson bids adieu to Test cricket after crushing win over West Indies

LONDON: It's 704 wickets and out for Jimmy Anderson.

The most prolific fast bowler in test history bowed out of international cricket by helping England complete a win by an innings and 114 runs over the West Indies at Lord's on Friday.

The 41-year-old Anderson's 188th and last test ended with him taking 3-32 in the West Indies' second innings as they were dismissed for 136 a little over an hour into the third day's play.

One of those wickets came on Friday, with Anderson enticing an edge behind off Joshua Da Silva with a delivery that seamed away. It was classic Anderson — unlike the caught-and-bowled chance he dropped off Gudakesh Motie with England needing just one more wicket for victory.

He fell to his knees and covered his face with his hand.

Soon, he was walking off the field at the home of cricket to a standing ovation after Gus Atkinson took the final wicket.

The morning had started with Anderson, who doesn't like being the center of attention, looking emotional after being given a guard of honor from both teams — and a first standing ovation from the crowd — when he came out at the start of the day's play.

Atkinson, who represents the future of English pace bowling, took two of the wickets after the Windies resumed on 79-6 — still 171 runs adrift of making England batting again — and had match figures of 12-106. He became the first England bowler to get a 10-wicket haul in a test at home since Alec Bedser in 1946.

Anderson finished his test career four wickets behind the late Australia legspinner Shane Warne's tally of 708 wickets. Only one bowler has more than them: former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan with 800.