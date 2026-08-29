England in control at Lord's and stretches lead to 261 after skittling Pakistan for 110

Awais offers Pakistan's only resistance

Pakistan was blown away in 37.2 overs, and the bowlers were back in harness just over four hours after finishing England's first innings at 290 at noon.

The only resistance when Pakistan batted came from novice opener Azan Awais.

Embarrassingly out to the first ball of the series in Leeds, Awais dug in for 35 overs at Lord's. He debuted in May with a century in Bangladesh and was four runs shy of his third half-century. Awais faced 102 balls to score 46.

“I survived a good innings and built a little bit of my confidence,” Awais told the BBC.

His innings was remarkable considering the next best runs in Pakistan's scoreboard was 20 extras.

Awais was dropped on 8 off Atkinson and overturned being given out on 43. He was caught on the boundary after top-edging a pull at Robinson.

Robinson was heading toward a third player-of-the-match performance in three tests.

He came to the fore after lunch, pinning Saud Shakeel and Mohammed Rizwan to expose the tail. Robinson added Shahzad and Awais but couldn't grab another Lord's five-for.

Archer averaged 90.7 mph (146 kph) before lunch, topping at 95 mph (153 kph) but could nick off only Shan Masood, who moved up to open as Imam's replacement. Archer took out two tailenders at the end.