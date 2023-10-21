England hopes for Stokes boost to revive campaign against SA

MUMBAI: England would hope to have its star all-rounder Ben Stokes back for the World Cup clash against South Africa here on Saturday as both teams seek a course correction after shock defeats in their previous outings.

Having recorded the highest total of this competition (428/5) previously, South Africa crumbled against the Netherlands in a rain-truncated game in Dharamsala for its first loss in the competition.

Similarly, England too caved in to pressure when Afghanistan brought out its best with the ball in Delhi.

England may have a 4-3 record over South Africa in 50-over World Cup history but it is the Proteas who have had a better run in this edition.

South Africa sizzled at the start of the tournament beating Australia and Sri Lanka by more than 100 runs but its second consecutive defeat in ICC events to the Netherlands showed the Proteas’ vulnerability under pressure.

A defeat to the Dutch notwithstanding, South Africa will have enough confidence in its ranks to outgun England, which is struggling almost in all departments and is yet to put a collective effort on the field.

England has been largely rusty and inconsistent despite having a dangerous squad on paper. It is likely to have the services of its “spiritual leader” Ben Stokes for the game at Wankhede. Stokes missed the first three games due to a hip injury.

“Ben trained really well last night (Thursday). It is great to see him back. He obviously brings a lot on the field and with his presence and leadership skills as well as someone who is always good to turn to,” said England captain Jos Buttler on the eve of the game.

Jos Buttler’s men took a battering at the hands of New Zealand in the tournament-opener and despite bossing over a feeble Bangladesh, it was bludgeoned by Afghanistan in the World Cup’s first upset.

With scores of 43, 20 and 9 in three matches so far, Buttler has not made a mark on the tournament in conditions he has extensive knowledge of.

If Buttler is a concern in the middle-order, Liam Livingstone’s returns of 20, 0 and 10 in three matches give England more headache in the lower order.

Joe Root and Dawid Malan have been England’s best batters with the former getting two fifties and the latter a century, but it would know more is needed from its batters collectively against a high quality South African bowling line-up.

Reece Topley (five wickets) will be crucial for England with the ball as neither Mark Wood’s express pace (three wickets) nor Adil Rashid’s spin (four wickets) has helped its cause much.

England’s most successful bowler in the 2019 edition with 20 wickets, Jofra Archer, linked up with the squad in Mumbai on Thursday but he is only a travelling reserve with no set plan of making a comeback to top-flight cricket.