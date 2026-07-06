England hands Mexico its first World Cup loss at Estadio Azteca, winning 3-2 to reach quarterfinals

In the same stadium where England fell victim to Diego Maradona's Hand of God goal in the 1986 World Cup against Argentina, it was the foot of Kane that gave the nation redemption 40 years later.

Bellingham scored two goals 98 seconds apart in the first half, and six minutes after Jarell Quansah was sent off, Kane converted a penalty to restore England's two-goal lead.

England moves on to face Norway on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Florida, for a spot in the semifinals.