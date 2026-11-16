England ends Spain's 43-game unbeaten streak with 3-2 win in Nations League

The Ballon d'Or winner struck with a penalty on the stroke of halftime in Madrid for a national record-extending 93rd goal after being fouled by Pau Cubarsí, with the decision upheld following a video review.

“We knew we were going to beat them tonight," England midfielder Declan Rice told British broadcaster ITV. “The messaging from the manager after the Croatia game was so positive, the message from the boys, everyone pushing together, knowing that we're going to come here and not just sit back and try and hit them on the counter. Our first 10 minutes are probably the best we've played in a 10-minute spell – pressure, pressure, pressure."

Thomas Tuchel's England took top spot in Group A3, with both sides having already qualified for the quarterfinals before the game.

Defender Ezri Konsa's header from Rice's corner made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute against Spain. Jude Bellingham then set up defender Ben White shortly after.

But after midfielder Elliot Anderson was sent off for fouling Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal slotted in the resulting penalty. Forward Nico Williams pulled another goal back from Yamal's pass to ensure a tense finish with 15 minutes left.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón gave England credit.

“Tonight, they were superior to us, they employed a very aggressive one-on-one approach," he said. "Since these are not knockout stages yet, we can learn from this and aim to perform better in March.”