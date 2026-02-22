England defeat Sri Lanka by 51 runs in Super 8s

Chasing a modest 147, Sri Lanka were reduced to 34 for five inside the powerplay after Will Jacks (3/22) struck twice in two balls and Jofra Archer (2/20) unsettled the top order.

Pathum Nissanka (9), Kamil Mishara (6), Kusal Mendis (4) and Pavan Rathnayake (0) all fell for single-digit scores as nothing went right for Sri Lanka to be bundled out for 95 in 16.4 overs.

Earlier, a disciplined Sri Lanka restricted England to 146/9 after opting to bowl. Opener Phil Salt top-scored for England with a brisk 62 off 40 balls.

Sri Lanka were clinical with the ball, with left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage (3/26), the tidy Maheesh Theekshana (2/21) and Dilshan Madushanka (2/25) leading the charge.