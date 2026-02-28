England beats NZ by 4 wickets in a cliffhanger; Pakistan gets a lifeline

That’s when Will Jacks took centre stage, scoring 32 (18b, 4x4, 1x6) to steer his team to safety in the company of Rehan Ahmed who was not out on 19 (7b, 1x4, 2x6).

Earlier, England’s spinners showed their wares to limit a scratchy New Zealand to 159 for seven. Opting to bat, the New Zealand innings lacked that one big knock that would have seen them post a better total in a game in which victory would secure their passage into the semifinals alongside England.

Glenn Phillips (39 off 28 balls), Tim Seifert (35 off 25 balls) and Finn Allen (29 off 19 balls) were the chief contributors for the Kiwis with the bat.

Will Jacks (2/23), Adil Rashid (2/28) and Rehan Ahmed (2/28) were excellent with the ball for England, stifling the New Zealand batters in the middle overs after their pacers were smashed around.