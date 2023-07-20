England, Australia share honours at tea on Day 1

MANCHESTER: England spinner Moeen Ali struck late in the afternoon session to remove Marnus Labuschagne and leave Australia on 187-4 at tea on day one of the fourth Ashes Test on Wednesday, ensuring another tantalising clash is finely poised.

Steve Smith had looked in good touch before lunch, steadying the ship after England had removed both Australian openers, but he was trapped leg before wicket five overs after the restart by Mark Wood, falling for 41.

Labuschagne moved past 50 for the first time in this Ashes series to put Australia in a commanding position.

At tea: Australia (1st innings) 187/4 in 49 overs vs England