England and Netherlands eye Champions Trophy qualification

PUNE: Casting aside its shattered title defence dream, England will now set sights on restoring its pride and secure a berth in the 2025 Champions Trophy when it faces a plucky Netherlands in the World Cup here on Wednesday.

England has cut a sorry figure, managing just one win from seven matches in the World Cup to slip to the bottom of the 10-team table.

The Netherlands is a tad better on ninth with two wins and four points.

Both teams are out of the reckoning for a semifinal spot. The 33-run loss to arch rival Australia on Saturday was the final nail in the coffin for England. While the Dutch are also officially out of the race.

But with ICC announcing that the top seven teams and host Pakistan will qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy, there has been a scramble for the last few spots.

Champion four years ago, England has hit rock-bottom in this edition. No England team has ever lost so many games at a World Cup. Whatever could go wrong has gone wrong for the Three Lions and they are no longer favourites even against minnows Netherlands.

To avoid the ignominy of missing the cut for the prestigious Champions Trophy, England must win its remaining two fixtures against the Netherlands and Pakistan.

But that’s easier said than done as both confidence and form has deserted the ageing England side, which looked extremely dangerous on paper.

The batting unit has failed miserably. Openers Jonny Bairstow and David Malan have struggled to give the kind of start expected of them while Joe Root’s famed consistency too has deserted him. Skipper Jos Buttler and the big-hitting Liam Livingstone are also woefully out of form.

For England to win, its batters need to fire.

The England bowling unit has performed a touch better but it is one-dimensional and lacks variety. The English bowlers have been inconsistent and have struggled in the Indian conditions. Ben Stokes, who is playing as a specialist batter, not rolling his arm has compounded its woes.

With Stokes set to undergo a knee surgery and David Willey retiring from international cricket after this tournament, there have been calls to give the likes of youngsters Harry Brook and Sam Curran game time.

The Dutch will be eager to pounce on England’s frailties.

For the Netherlands, it is the golden opportunity to stake claim to the Champions Trophy spot.

The ‘Orange Army’, has arguably overachieved having secured wins over the high-flying South Africa and Bangladesh at this World Cup.

A victory against England would perhaps be the crowning glory of its wonderful campaign.