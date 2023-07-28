England all out for 283 in fifth Ashes Test

LONDON: Australia bowled England out for 283 in the first innings of the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Thursday. Chris Woakes was the last man out for a run-a-ball 36, caught on the boundary by Travis Head off the bowling of Mitchell Starc who ended up with four for 82. Harry Brook was England’s top scorer with 85 off 91 balls with opener Ben Duckett the next-highest with 41.

England must win the match to avoid a first home series loss to Australia since 2001. Australia, which leads 2-1, has already retained the Ashes after being saved by the rain at Old Trafford last week. Earlier, Harry Brook counter-attacked in thrilling style after Australia picked up three early wickets.

Australia captain Pat Cummins won his first toss of the series and opted to field in overcast conditions that promised to assist the fast bowler and his fellow quicks. Having outfielded England for much of the series,

Australia dropped three catches in a morning session during which the host was well-placed at 62/0. Australia, however, managed to reduce England to 73/3 either side of the drinks break before lunch.

England 283 in 54.4 overs (H Brook 85, B Duckett 41, M Starc 4/82) vs Australia