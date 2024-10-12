Emphatic victory for Lalaji Memorial Omega

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Oct 2024 4:13 PM GMT
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) cruised to a 252-run win over Jeppiaar (CBSE) on VJD method in the Jeppiaar Trophy U-19 inter-school tournament on Friday. Batting first, Lalaji Memorial scored 332 for five with Siga Ponmudi scoring 87 (98b, 6x4). In reply, Jeppiaar was bundled out for 67 with Junaid Mustaq (3/8) and Adhav K Iyer (3/12) shared six wickets between them.

    Brief scores: Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) 332/5 in 50 overs (Siga Ponmudi 87, H Abishai 83, B Harish 31, Rishab Sriram 34*) bt Jeppiaar (CBSE) 67 in 19.2 overs (Junaid Mustaq 3/8, Adhav K Iyer 3/12)

    Lalaji Memorial OmegaU-19
    DTNEXT Bureau

