Emphatic innings win for TN over Railways in Ranji

CHENNAI: Following three consecutive draws, two-time champion Tamil Nadu bounced back emphatically to record an innings and 25-run win over Railways on the fourth day of the Elite Group D Ranji Trophy match in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Right-arm medium pacer Sonu Yadav (4/50) and in-form left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram (4/30) were the chief architects of the crucial victory sharing eight wickets between them to bowl out Railways for 184 in its second innings. Tamil Nadu’s second win in five matches this season propelled it to second in the table with 19 points with two more games against Jharkhand and Chandigarh to follow in January.

The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the quarter-finals. Tamil Nadu won its first match in the ongoing season against a formidable Saurashtra at home before nearly pulling off an innings victory against Delhi away. The subsequent two matches against Chhattisgarh and Assam didn’t go according to plan as TN conceded innings lead and looked in danger of finishing outside of top two places.

However, this dominant win has breathed new life into its pursuit for that elusive third trophy and first since 1988. The fact that TN cruised to this win in the absence of regular skipper R Sai Kishore, who was ruled out because of an injury, underlined the team’s impressive bench strength.

Resuming from its overnight score of 169 for five, Railways received an early jolt just three balls into the day’s play with Ajith Ram removing the dangerous looking Mohammad Saif for 52 (88b, 2x4, 2x6). From thereon a procession ensued as the remaining four wickets fell in quick succession with the addition of only 15 runs. Ajith Ram and Sonu Yadav took the five wickets to fall on the last day. TN’s Mohamed Ali who scored 91 in the first innings was awarded the player of the match.

Brief scores: Railways 229 & 184 in 48.4 overs (V Singh 63, Md. Saif 52, Ajith Ram 4/30, S Yadav 4/50)