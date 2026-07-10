Emotionally right to give Sooryavanshi chance but logic-defying to drop Sanju: Parthiv

Speaking on JioStar, Patel also acknowledged that in the past, Samson was dropped for his own inconsistency but right now, his omission is not easy to explain.

"Why is it always Sanju Samson who misses out? If you look at Sanju Samson's career over the last 11-12 years, the one question that has always followed him is consistency," Patel said.

"Either the player who isn't scoring quickly enough gets left out, or the one who has been inconsistent. You can't make decisions based on both emotion and logic. So emotionally, yes, it was the right call to give Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a chance.