Embarrassing Lucknow Super Giants undo Shami's effort to lose by 40 runs

Chasing a target of 160, LSG huffed and puffed before being shot out for 119 in 18 overs after the slide started with their skipper Pant playing the most ugly sweep-cum- hoick to let the momentum slip after Shami, along with Mohsin Khan and Prince Yadav, had set up the platform for the hosts.

The decision to use a player like Himmat Singh as 'Impact Sub' will be questioned for the longest time as the player in nearly a decade of domestic cricket never won a SMAT game for Delhi with a career strike rate of 135 and less than a six per game.

The win took Royals to the second spot with 10 points from seven games despite a shoddy batting effort.

Royals would be indebted to their 'OG' Ravindra Jadeja (43 no off 29 balls and 1/29) whose all-round effort went a long way in securing the win. His partnership with Shubham Dubey got them some kind of a total and then with the ball, he flung the data analysts' match-up card to remove Nicholas Pooran.

While Royals' batting has been inconsistent this season, the bowlers have been on the money as Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Nandre Burger (2/27), and Jofra Archer (3/20) accounted for Aiden Markram with a rising delivery. This was after Ayush Badoni was unfortunately run-out.