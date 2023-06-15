Begin typing your search...

Elumalai stars in Wheels India’s win

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Jun 2023 7:58 PM GMT
Elumalai stars in Wheels India’s win
X

Medium pacer M Elumalai

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Medium pacer M Elumalai (5/31) bagged a five-wicket haul to help Wheels India Ltd defeat Ashok Leyland (Ennore) by 24 runs in the 18th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy 2022-23 Group B match that was held recently.

BRIEF SCORES: Group B: Wheels India Ltd 153 in 27 overs (R Gowtham 53, M Ravi Teja 28, R Pushparaj 3/27, K Sridhar 3/34) bt Ashok Leyland (Ennore) 129/9 in 30 overs (BM Balu Rajkumar 35, D Krishna Kumar 56, M Elumalai 5/31)

Medium pacer M Elumalaifive-wicket haulWheels India LtdAshok LeylandEnnore18th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy 2022-23 Group B match
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X