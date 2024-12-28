Elite E men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Dariyo, Nithilan run riot

CHENNAI: Riding on centuries from skipper SA Bhavik Dariyo and MG Nithilan, Tamil Nadu scored 434 for three against Goa on the first day of the fifth round of Elite E men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match in Surat on Saturday.

Southpaw Dariyo remained unbeaten on 183 (209b, 26x4, 1x6), while Nithilan, hailing from Namakkal, scored 157 (234b, 18x4) on debut. It was also Dariyo’s maiden century in this tournament. Together, Dariyo and Nithilan were involved in a mammoth 274-run association for the third wicket.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 434/3 in 90 overs (K Karun Dhanush 45, MG Nithilan 157, SA Bhavik Dariyo 183 batting) vs Goa