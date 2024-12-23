Elite E men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant: Tamil Nadu in driver’s seat

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu extended its lead to 278 on the second day of fourth round of Elite E men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match in Surat on Monday.

Pondicherry’s batting came a cropper, getting dismissed for 69 in reply to TN’s first innings score of 210. Tamil Nadu’s left-arm spinner S Mohammed Rafan (3/14) and off-spinner Adhvick Eswaran (3/31) shared six wickets between them. In its second innings, TN reached 137 for two with opener and wicket-keeper ST Shri Dharun scoring 58 (70b, 6x4).

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 210 & 137/2 in 25 overs (ST Shri Dharun 58, K Karun Dhanush 43) vs Pondicherry 69 in 66 overs (Adhvick Eswaran 3/31, S Mohammed Rafan 3/14, KV Akilesh Sabari 2/6)