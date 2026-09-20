Elavenil’s success mantra: Calm, composed and content

On Sunday, even after surrendering a gold medal that was firmly within her grasp, the 27-year-old Indian air rifle shooter walked out of the

Asian Games range with the same disarming smile -- calm, composed and strangely content.

For much of the women’s 10m air rifle final, Elavenil looked in complete command.

She built a lead of nearly 1.5 points and carried it deep into the competition.

But three loose shots towards the end changed the complexion of the contest, leaving her with a silver instead of the gold that seemed hers for the taking.

There was no anguish, no attempt to disguise what had happened.

“I did get a bit relaxed. I think I really need to work on my finals some more,” Elavenil said.

“I knew that I was in the top three. Although I was coming back to focusing on my process and my technique, I did get a bit relaxed.