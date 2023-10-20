Eight-wicket win for TN over Tirpura

DEHRADUN: Tamil Nadu defeated Tripura by eight wickets in Group E of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Thursday. This is Tamil Nadu’s second win on the trot after it beat Uttar Pradesh in its previous match. Its first match against Karnataka was washed out.

Set to chase 130, TN got there in 16.5 overs with Hari Nishaanth scoring 59 (46b, 2x4, 3x6) and Sai Sudharsan scoring an unbeaten 54 (46b, 4x4, 1x6). The duo added 102 runs for the second wicket to guide their team to a facile victory.

Towards the end, M Shahrukh Khan contributed a quick 15 (7b, 1x4, 1x6). Tamil Nadu has 10 points from three matches and sits second in the table behind Delhi.

BRIEF SCORES: Tripura 129/5 in 20 overs (G Satish 52*) lost to Tamil Nadu 133/2 in 16.5 overs (Hari Nishaanth 59, Sai Sudharsan 54*)