Egypt's soccer team gets a warm welcome home after World Cup loss

Crowds gathered at the el-Alamein airport, waving photos of star player Mohamed Salah and holding signs celebrating the team's achievements as they cheered the players' return.

Egypt made it to the last 16 teams in the tournament for the first time after beating Australia 4-2 on penalty kicks, led by Salah.

The players are expected to meet Saturday with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who thanked the team in a Facebook statement on Tuesday “for their honorable performance and for achieving an unprecedented milestone in the history of Egyptian soccer.”

Emotions ran high across Egypt on Tuesday as supporters gathered in coffee shops, homes and public squares to watch the match against Argentina, with Egyptian flags draped from balconies, storefronts and streets.