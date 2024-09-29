Edwin Sydney Vanspaul returns to Chennaiyin FC

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle on Sunday announced the signing of Tamil Nadu-born defender Edwin Sydney Vanspaul for the 2024-25 season during the pre-match press conference for his side’s Indian Super League away clash versus Hyderabad FC. The 32-year-old is set for a homecoming at the Marina Arena, having previously represented the team during four seasons from 2019-2023.

Primarily a right-back, Edwin is Chennaiyin FC’s 14th signing of the season, joining a strong defensive unit led by the likes of Ryan Edwards, Mandar Rao Desai, and PC Laldinpuia. He is also familiar with head coach Coyle, having previously played under the Scotsman during his first stint.

Coyle, welcoming Edwin back to the Marina Arena during his presser, said: “Absolutely delighted to bring Edwin back to the club. He’s CFC through and through. He was outstanding for me previously in Season 6 and has continued to show his quality in the ISL.”

“I know he’s hungry and enthusiastic to get back to the heights and the level he played at before at CFC. He’s very much a team player, he loves the club, and it’s great to have that type of player coming into the squad to compete,” he added.

Born in Neyveli, Edwin was integral to Chennai City’s maiden I-League title win in 2019 and was subsequently roped in by Chennaiyin FC following his outstanding displays. He represented the Marina Machans 78 times over four seasons in his first spell and scored thrice.

Edwin spent the 2023-24 season with East Bengal. Talking about his homecoming, he said: “I'm really happy to be back at Chennaiyin FC. It’s a blessing to play under coach Owen Coyle again. Everyone knows what we achieved together in Season 6, and I’m looking forward to making the most of this chance and giving my best. Playing in Chennai always feels special, and it makes me proud to wear the blue jersey again. There’s no better feeling than playing at home, in front of family and friends.

“The goals are clear, and I’m ready to give my all to help the team in any way I can.”

Edwin will join the Chennaiyin squad ahead of its second away game against Hyderabad FC on October 1. The two-time champion is looking for its second straight away win of the season, having previously beaten Odisha FC on the road, 3-2.