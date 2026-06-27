Ecuador advances to World Cup knockout rounds, beats Germany 2-1 on Plata's 77th-minute goal

Plata poked the ball past Manuel Neuer in the 77th minute and lifted Ecuador to a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday and into the knockout round of the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

"Life is different now. We suffered a lot," said Plata, a 25-year-old winger who scored his ninth international goal. "We suffered too much in the first two matches. We would have liked to secure qualification much earlier, but now we're going forward more hungry, knowing we have to give it our all."