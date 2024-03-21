Ebenezer emerges champion of Inter Schools tournament

CHENNAI: Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) defeated Velammal International (Panchetti) by 92 runs to emerge champion of the OCF (TCL)-Thiruvallur DCA U-16 Inter Schools knockout tournament here on Wednesday. M Kissan Sri from Ebenezer MHSS was awarded player of the final for taking three wickets and scoring 37.

Batting first, Ebenezer MHSS managed to score 203 at the end of first innings, thanks to the knocks of RT Vetriselvan (81), AS Aswin Adhav (51*). G Suman Raj from Velammal International excelled with the ball as he scalped three wickets to restrict the Ebenezer batters.

But in the second innings, Ebenezer MHSS bowlers sealed the deal as they wiped out the Velammal batters for just 111 runs to secure an easy victory in the final.

BRIEF SCORES: Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) 203/7 in 30 overs (RT Vetriselvan 81, AS Aswin Adhav 51*, G Suman Raj 3/24) bt Velammal International (Panchetti) 111 in 24.4 overs (M Kissan Sri 3/18, AS Aswin Adhav 3/20)