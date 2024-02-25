Easy wins for Jaden Pariat, Abhay Mohan

CHENNAI: Teenagers, Jaden Rahman Pariat from Shillong and Bengaluru’s Abhay Mohan extended their domination in their respective MRF Formula categories as the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship commenced at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.

Displaying impressive pace, 17-year-old Jaden added another win to the double he had scored in the previous round last weekend during Round-1 in the MRF Formula 2000 category while Abhay, only 15, notched his fourth win in as many starts in the MRF Formula 1600 class.

Earlier, Mumbai’s Biren Pithawalla (Team N1 Racing), starting from pole position, also remained unbeaten in the premium Indian Touring Cars category, recording his third straight win. Biren was hardly challenged as his main rival, Ritesh Rai (Buzzing Hornet Motorsports), retired with a mechanical issue while Biren’s cousin and team-mate Ananth Pithawalla, was stuck in third gear and just about finished the race in distant third position behind Deepak Ravikumar (Team Performance Racing).

Further behind, Chennai’s Srinivas Teja led a podium sweep for Team Performance Racing in the Indian Junior Touring Cars category, ahead of fellow-Chennaiite Hatim Shabbir Jamnagarwala and Coimbatore’s Yokeshwaran. It was Teja’s second win in three starts, including two in Round-1 last weekend.

Anirudha Arvind (Redline Racing India) was handed victory in the Super Stock category race as the top two finishers, Angad Matharoo (Buzzing Hornet Motorsports) and Justin Singh (Redline Racing India) were disqualified for technical infringements following post-race scrutiny. Balaprasath (Coimbatore, DTS Racing) and Jarshan Anand (Chennai, DB Motorsports) also moved up two spots to finish second and third, respectively.

Earlier in the afternoon, Nellore’s Viswas Vijayaraj (DTS Racing) qualified for pole position in the Formula LGB 1300 category with Delta Speed’s Mohit Aryan (Chennai) closing the front row of the grid for Sunday’S race.

THE RESULTS (PROVISIONAL, 8 LAPS UNLESS MENTIONED):MRF F2000 (Race-1): 1. Jaden Rahman Pariat (Shillong) (12mins, 33.263secs); 2. Chetan Surineni (Bengaluru) (12:44.187); 3. Tarun Muthiaiah (Bengaluru) (13:36.416)

MRF F1600 (RACE-1): 1. Abhay Mohan (Bengaluru) (13:43.696); 2. Raaj Bakhru (Mumbai) (13:50.840); 3. Zahan Commissariat (13:53.611)

INDIAN TOURING CARS (RACE-1): 1. Biren Pithawalla (Mumbai, Team N1 Racing) (15:22.341); 2. Deepak Ravikumar (Chennai, Team Performance Racing) (15:29.202); 3. Ananth Pithawalla (Mumbai, Team N1 Racing) (16:18.191)

Jaden Rahman Pariat , Abhay Mohan , MRF Formula , Indian National Car Racing Championship , Car Racing , Madras International Circuit, MRF Formula 2000 , sports 1. Srinivas Teja (Chennai, Team Performance Racing) (15:46.971); 2. Hatim Shabbir Jamnagarwala (Chennai, Team Performance Racing) (15:47.191); 3. Yokeshwaran (Coimbatore, Team Performance Racing) (16:02.475)