Easy win for Vidarbha CA over Tamil Nadu CA

CHENNAI: Vidarbha CA eased to a 197-run win over Tamil Nadu CA on the fourth day of the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament at Rajendra Singhji Institute Ground (RSI), Bengaluru on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu was set a target of 326 after Vidarbha declared its second innings at 182 for six. In pursuit of a daunting chase, TN was bowled out for 128 with skipper Tushar Raheja top-scoring with an unbeaten 34. Vidarbha’s Harsh Dubey (4/29) and Parth Rekhade (4/38) shared eight wickets between them.

Brief scores: Vidarbha CA 420 & 182/6 decl. In 40.4 overs (Dhruv Shorey 71, Yash Rathod 63, V Yudheeswaran 3/48) bt Tamil Nadu CA 277 & 128 in 40 overs (Tushar Raheja 34 not out, Harsh Dubey 4/29, Parth Rekhade 4/38)