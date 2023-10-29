Easy win for TN women

Begin typing your search...

Asked to bat first, TN scored 139 for three with MD Thirushkamini contributing 68 (47b, 9x4, 1x6).

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Oct 2023 7:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-28 19:30:02.0  )
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned a 38-run win over Chandigarh in the sixth round of the Group B of the BCCI senior women’s T20 tournament in Vadodara on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, TN scored 139 for three with MD Thirushkamini contributing 68 (47b, 9x4, 1x6). Opener G Kamalini remained unbeaten on 48 and added 116 runs for the third wicket in 94 balls with Thirushkamini. In response, TN bowlers restricted Chandigarh to 101 for nine with leg-spinner SB Keerthana taking three for 17.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 139/3 in 20 overs (G Kamalini 48*, MD Thirushkamini 68, Kashvee Gautam 3/25) bt Chandigarh 101/9 in 20 overs (SB Keerthana 3/17, KN Ramyashri 2/19, L Nethra 2/25)

SportsTamil NaduChandigarhBCCI senior women’s T20 tournamentSB Keerthana
DTNEXT Bureau

