Easy win for Tamil Nadu women

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu cruised to a five-wicket win over Chandigarh in the sixth round of the Group A of the BCCI Senior Women’s One Day Trophy in Puducherry on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Chandigarh was dismissed for 81 with TN’s N Niranjana (2/23), Akshara Srinivasan (2/10), and Eloksi Arun (2/4) sharing six wickets between them. In response, TN reached the target with more than 20 overs remaining and five wickets in hand. L Nethra emerged the top-scorer with 29 not out.

BRIEF SCORES: Chandigarh 81 in 36.1 overs (Shivi Pandey 33, N Niranjana 2/23, Akshara Srinivasan 2/10, Eloksi Arun 2/4) lost to Tamil Nadu 84/5 in 28 overs (L Nethra 29*, Parul Saini 2/21, Kumari Shibi 2/30)