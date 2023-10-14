Easy victory for TN U-19

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu bowlers called the shots against Tripura to guide their team to a nine-wicket win U-19 Men’s Vinoo Mankad Trophy at Air Force Complex Ground, Palam.

P Vignesh (4/22) and VS Karthick Manikandan (4/13) shared eight wickets between them to bowl out Tripura to 88. In response, TN barely broke a sweat as it chased down the score in 15.5 overs with KTA Madhava Prasad unbeaten on 32.

BRIEF SCORES: Tripura 88 in 26.4 overs (P Vignesh 4/22, VS Karthick Manikandan 4/13) lost to Tamil Nadu 89/1 in 15.5 overs (KTA Madhava Prasad 32*, S Mohamed Ali 31)