East Bengal FC seeks first win of the season as NorthEast United FC visit Kolkata

NEW DELHI: The in-form NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) head to the City of Joy for a crucial away match against East Bengal FC (EBFC), who are eager to secure their first win of the season. The clash is set to take place at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on Friday, November 29, in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25. The Highlanders (NEUFC) have been in impressive form this season, currently placed third with 15 points from nine games, thanks to four wins and three draws.

They have scored 21 goals, conceded only 15, and lost just once in their last five matches. They trail table-toppers Bengaluru FC (20 points) by five points--a gap they will be confident of narrowing, given their recent cohesion and form. East Bengal FC's form requires urgent improvement, but they made progress in their previous match, securing their first points of the season with a goalless draw in the Kolkata Derby against Mohammedan SC.

They will now aim to go one step further and claim all three points in front of their passionate home crowd. Historically, East Bengal FC have a positive record against NorthEast United FC, with two wins and two draws in their previous encounters.

However, they suffered a 3-2 defeat in their most recent meeting on February 10. The Red & Gold Brigade (EBFC) will look to move past that result and focus on leveraging this fixture to kick-start their campaign. East Bengal FC have been disciplined starters this season, conceding just one goal in the first 15 minutes of matches--the joint-lowest in the league alongside Odisha FC and Punjab FC.

However, they are yet to score in this phase. The team will aim to balance defensive solidity with early attacking intent. NorthEast United FC are enjoying a strong run, with three wins and a draw in their last four games. Avoiding defeat in this match would extend their unbeaten streak to five games--their longest since an 11-match streak from January to March 2021.

However, the Highlanders are unlikely to settle for anything less than three points given their attacking prowess. Despite averaging just 41% possession across their games, NorthEast United FC have been the league's highest scorers, capitalising on swift, decisive counterattacks. The two sides have faced each other eight times, with NorthEast United FC winning four matches and East Bengal FC winning two.

Two encounters have ended in draws. East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon acknowledged NorthEast United FC's attacking mindset but assured that his team is well-prepared. "I don't think NorthEast United FC will come here to neutralise our attacking power; they will aim to score goals themselves. That's evident from their recent performances. We will play our best game to win," said Bruzon, as quoted by an ISL release.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali emphasised the importance of balance. "Each game tells a different story. We need to create big chances to score while making it equally difficult for them. That's our objective, as we know we can score, which is a critical aspect of our gameplay," Benali said. Cleiton Silva, with five goals and an assist in this fixture, remains a key player.

He has scored seven times against the Highlanders overall and could equal Liston Colaco's record for the most goals against NorthEast United FC if he scores tomorrow. Alaaeddine Ajaraie has been a standout for NorthEast United FC, converting 20% of his 20 shots from outside the box into goals. His versatility and attacking efficiency have been instrumental in the Highlanders' success. East Bengal FC's Provat Lakra has averaged three tackles per game this season, the second-highest among players with at least two appearances, trailing only Lalengmawia Ralte (3.9). Moreover, only Ralte (3.3) has won more tackles per game than Lakra (2.3).