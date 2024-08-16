East Bengal eyes revenge as Mohun Bagan go out to keep winning streak intact

KOLKATA: The entire nation will come to a standstill as two Kolkata giants clash in a thrilling encounter in the prestigious 133rd edition of the Durand Cup. This showdown will happen at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as Salt Lake Stadium, on August 18th.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are aiming to defend its Durand Cup title. ‘The Mariners’ have showcased its attacking prowess this season, netting seven goals in two games with star players in Jason Cummings, Liston Colaco and Anirudh Thapa among others, scoring six goals in one game.

Their defence was rock solid, conceding no goals in 180 minutes. With both Mohun Bagan and their arch-rivals, Emami East Bengal, tied on points, this crucial Group A encounter, will help Mohun Bagan to gain an upper hand and possibly top the table with a win.

In the previous edition of the Durand Cup, Mohun Bagan emerged victorious against their arch-rivals East Bengal in the final to lift the trophy, after having suffered a reverse in this very fixture, enabling them to lift the trophy a record 17 times – the most in the history of the century-old tournament.

Meanwhile, East Bengal has demonstrated impressive attacking intent, scoring six goals in their two group-stage matches so far. Saul Crespo and star striker Dimitrios Diamantakos have been pivotal for the red and gold. In both the games, East Bengal, who have won this title 16-times, have shown that they are prepared to contend for the Durand Cup trophy this year and challenge their rivals, aiming to equal their record for most Durand Cup wins.

Historically, both these sides have met each other 23 times in the Durand Cup with the ‘Red and Gold Brigade’ having an upper-hand with nine wins going into this match.

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, two of India’s oldest and most successful football clubs, have a fierce rivalry rooted in West Bengal’s cultural and historical landscape. Their matches, termed the Kolkata Derby, are highly anticipated events that showcase intense competition and passionate fan engagement.

Both clubs have won numerous accolades, fuelling their rivalry and making their encounters an exciting watch for Indian football fans. The devoted fan bases of both clubs add to the derby's excitement, turning it into more than just a game.